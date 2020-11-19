Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Thursday، 19 November 2020 02:40 PM

Iraq Opens Arar Border Crossing with Saudi Arabia

Iraq has opened its Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia, decades after it was closed due to the Gulf War.

The border crossing is expected to become an important gate for developing trade and investment ties between Baghdad and Riyadh, as well as, the flow of Saudi products and goods to the Iraqi markets.

This came around one week after Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved the reopening of the border crossing.

Iraq's head of the Border Ports Authority, Omar Adnan Al-Waeli, said in a statement that the opening of the border gate was an important milestone in the relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as it would be a main gateway for the Gulf States to Iraq.

The Arar border crossing was closed following the Gulf War in 1990. The reopening came after several meetings between the two countries.
