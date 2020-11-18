Kadhimi orders reinstatement of alternative system for all units

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi , ordered today, Wednesday, the reinstatement of the alternative system for all units, formations and leaderships.



The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief, Major General Yahya Rasul, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi , and in honor of the continuous sacrifices of our brave army, ordered the reinstatement of the alternative system for all units, formations and leaderships."