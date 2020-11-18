President of the Arab Parliament condemns the missile attack on the Green Zone

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, condemned today, Wednesday, the missile attack that targeted the Green Zone in Baghdad, and resulted in the injury and death of a number of people.



Al-Asoumi stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Arab Parliament is in solidarity with Iraq in its war on terrorism and terrorist groups, and its support in all measures it takes to confront these subversive terrorist groups."



He referred to "the firm position of the Arab Parliament in support of the security and stability of Iraq and the safety of its citizens and its territorial integrity and confronting any party that tries to undermine its security and sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs to undermine security and stability in it."