Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Breaking
US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 November 2020 06:10 PM

Iraq, Saudi Ararbia reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: Official

Arar crossing

Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reopened the Arar desert crossing, Baghdad's border commission said, in a long-awaited sign of closer trade ties after a 30-year closure.


For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Top officials including Iraq's interior minister and the head of its border commission traveled from Baghdad to formally open Arar, where a line of cargo trucks had been waiting since the morning.


Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.


Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

Related Stories
Read
pfizer

Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective 18 November 2020 06:13 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran registers 13,421 new coronavirus cases, taking total past 800,000 18 November 2020 06:02 PM

Merkel

Thousands protest in Berlin against Merkel's coronavirus plans 18 November 2020 01:20 PM

arrest

Australian arrested over Iraqi oil bribes worth $78 million 18 November 2020 01:16 PM

Israel struck in Syria on Saturday night, targeting an area near the airport in Damascus, Syrian state media reported.

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria 18 November 2020 01:05 PM

iaea

Iran feeds uranium gas into advanced centrifuges underground -IAEA report 18 November 2020 12:58 PM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions with 'three executive orders' 18 November 2020 12:53 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranians warned coronavirus deaths may double as cases hit record high 17 November 2020 10:07 PM

Comments