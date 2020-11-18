Iraq, Saudi Ararbia reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: Official

Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reopened the Arar desert crossing, Baghdad's border commission said, in a long-awaited sign of closer trade ties after a 30-year closure.



Top officials including Iraq's interior minister and the head of its border commission traveled from Baghdad to formally open Arar, where a line of cargo trucks had been waiting since the morning.



Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.



Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.