Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Breaking
US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 November 2020 01:16 PM

Australian arrested over Iraqi oil bribes worth $78 million

arrest
Australian police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with $78 million in bribes used to secure lucrative Iraqi oil contracts linked to an alleged international corruption ring.
Local media named the man as former Leighton Offshore managing director Russell Waugh.
Police claim his company paid bribes through contractors including Unaoil – a Monaco-based firm which last year had two former senior executives plead guilty to being part of a scheme to bribe foreign government officials in several countries including Azerbaijan, Syria and Iraq.
Investigators believe the payments were used to secure contracts to build oil pipelines worth roughly $1.5 billion.
“The key targets of the bribery scheme were Iraqi Ministry of Oil officials and government officials within the South Oil Company of Iraq,” Australian Federal Police said in a statement announcing the arrest of a 54-year-old in Brisbane.
They said the investigation, which spanned nine years and involved US and UK authorities, was a “painstaking process” of piecing together a worldwide jigsaw of “alleged corruption.”
Police also announced they had issued two further arrest warrants for men living overseas.
Related Stories
Read
pfizer

Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective 18 November 2020 06:13 PM

Arar crossing

Iraq, Saudi Ararbia reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: Official 18 November 2020 06:10 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran registers 13,421 new coronavirus cases, taking total past 800,000 18 November 2020 06:02 PM

Merkel

Thousands protest in Berlin against Merkel's coronavirus plans 18 November 2020 01:20 PM

Israel struck in Syria on Saturday night, targeting an area near the airport in Damascus, Syrian state media reported.

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria 18 November 2020 01:05 PM

iaea

Iran feeds uranium gas into advanced centrifuges underground -IAEA report 18 November 2020 12:58 PM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions with 'three executive orders' 18 November 2020 12:53 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranians warned coronavirus deaths may double as cases hit record high 17 November 2020 10:07 PM

Comments