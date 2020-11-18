Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Breaking
US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 November 2020 01:05 PM

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

Israel struck in Syria on Saturday night, targeting an area near the airport in Damascus, Syrian state media reported.
 Israel said it launched air strikes against a number of Syrian army and Iranian Quds Force targets in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights.
The Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed and one was wounded in “Israeli aggression.”
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said eight targets in areas stretching from the Syrian-controlled side of the Golan Heights to the Damascus periphery were attacked.
They included an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport, a “secret military site” that served as a “hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate” and the 7th Division of the Syrian armed forces, he said.
Syrian advanced surface-to-air missile batteries were also hit “after they fired at our aircraft and at our ordnance,” Conricus said.
Israel has repeatedly struck Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militias, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, saying it would not tolerate Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor.
Commenting on Wednesday’s attack, Conricus said: “It’s not one of the largest, but it is diverse.”
Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government has never publicly acknowledged that there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria’s civil war.
Western intelligence sources say Israel’s stepped-up strikes on Syria this year are part of a shadow war approved by Washington in a bid to check Iran’s military reach.
Conricus, briefing foreign reporters, said three claymore anti-personnel charges were discovered on Tuesday near an Israeli military position in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau captured and occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.
“The actual planting of the IEDs (improvised explosive devices) was done by Syrian locals but the guidance, instruction and control was by the Iranian Quds Force — that is why we decided to retaliate against them in Syria,” Conricus said.
Related Stories
Read
pfizer

Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective 18 November 2020 06:13 PM

Arar crossing

Iraq, Saudi Ararbia reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: Official 18 November 2020 06:10 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran registers 13,421 new coronavirus cases, taking total past 800,000 18 November 2020 06:02 PM

Merkel

Thousands protest in Berlin against Merkel's coronavirus plans 18 November 2020 01:20 PM

arrest

Australian arrested over Iraqi oil bribes worth $78 million 18 November 2020 01:16 PM

iaea

Iran feeds uranium gas into advanced centrifuges underground -IAEA report 18 November 2020 12:58 PM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions with 'three executive orders' 18 November 2020 12:53 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranians warned coronavirus deaths may double as cases hit record high 17 November 2020 10:07 PM

Comments