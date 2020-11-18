Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Breaking
US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 18 November 2020 12:58 PM

Iran feeds uranium gas into advanced centrifuges underground -IAEA report

iaea

Iran has fired up advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges that it had installed underground at its Natanz site, in the latest breach of its nuclear deal with major powers, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Wednesday showed.


Natanz is Iran’s main uranium-enrichment site and the one that U.S. President Donald Trump recently asked for options on attacking, according to a source who confirmed a New York Times report.


The deal states that Iran can only accumulate enriched uranium with first-generation IR-1 machines and that those are the only centrifuges it can operate at its underground plant at Natanz, apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

 

An International Atomic Energy Agency report last week showed Tehran had installed a cascade, an interlinked cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines underground at Natanz, having moved them from an above-ground plant where it was already enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges in breach of the deal.
Last week’s report said it had not fed uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas, the feedstock for centrifuges, into that cascade.


“On 14 November 2020, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding UF6 into the recently installed cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz,” the IAEA report to member states dated Tuesday said.

 

Iran has breached many restrictions imposed by the 2015 deal on its atomic activities, including on the purity to which it enriches uranium and its stock of enriched uranium. These breaches came in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the accord.


Last week’s IAEA report said Iran had also begun installing a cascade of IR-4 centrifuges at the underground plant but not a planned third cascade of IR-6 machines. It is also operating 5,060 IR-1 machines at the underground plant.

Related Stories
Read
pfizer

Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective 18 November 2020 06:13 PM

Arar crossing

Iraq, Saudi Ararbia reopen Arar border crossing after 30 years: Official 18 November 2020 06:10 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran registers 13,421 new coronavirus cases, taking total past 800,000 18 November 2020 06:02 PM

Merkel

Thousands protest in Berlin against Merkel's coronavirus plans 18 November 2020 01:20 PM

arrest

Australian arrested over Iraqi oil bribes worth $78 million 18 November 2020 01:16 PM

Israel struck in Syria on Saturday night, targeting an area near the airport in Damascus, Syrian state media reported.

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria 18 November 2020 01:05 PM

zarif

Iran's Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions with 'three executive orders' 18 November 2020 12:53 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranians warned coronavirus deaths may double as cases hit record high 17 November 2020 10:07 PM

Comments