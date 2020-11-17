US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan

On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller announced that the US will withdraw 500 troops from Iraq and 2000 from Afghanistan – leaving around 2,500 soldiers in each country.



In a press briefing, Miller said that the troop withdrawals will take place before January 15, 2021.



Currently there are approximately 4,500 US troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 troops in Iraq.



While Trump is still contesting the presidential election results, which have yet to be officially called despite major news outlets declaring victory for Democrat Joe Biden, it appears he will partly fulfill his campaign promise to withdraw troops from the Middle East before leaving office.



