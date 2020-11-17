4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi intelligence said that at least 4 rockets fired at US Embassy in Baghdad moments after U.S. acting defense secretary announces partial withdrawal of American forces from the country.



There were no immediate reports on casualties, the source said.



The Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents’ mortar and rocket attacks. The roughly 10-square-km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.



The U.S. embassy and other Iraqi military bases, where U.S. troops stationed, have been frequently targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks.



Earlier today, Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller announced that the US will withdraw 500 troops from Iraq and 2000 from Afghanistan – leaving around 2,500 soldiers in each country – before President Donald Trump leaves office.





