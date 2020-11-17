Iraqi PM and Pompeo discuss cooperation against ISIS

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a phone call from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, in which they discussed the future of cooperation between Iraq and the US-led international coalition, a statement from his office said.

Al-Kadhimi and Pompeo discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the statement from the Iraqi's prime minister media office, posted on Facebook, said.

"They also discussed the future of cooperation between Iraq and the international coalition led by the United States of America, in light of the growing Iraqi capabilities in combating terrorism," the statement said.