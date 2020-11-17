Kurdistan Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 2,891: Ministry

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 25 more fatalities due to COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, which brings the overall death toll to 2,891.



With nine deaths over the past day, Erbil suffered the highest fatality rate, according to a ministry report.



Over 5,400 suspected cases took laboratory tests, from which 645 were confirmed positive, raising the total infection tally up to 90,904.



According to the latest updates, over 32,000 active cases are currently receiving treatments across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region, while nearly 56,000 have already recovered.