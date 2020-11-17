Iraq Not Ready for Further US Troop Withdrawal: MP

Iraq is not ready for the consequences of another withdrawal of the US troops as it is already caught in the middle of regional tensions, a Kurdish member of the Iraqi parliament said.



US media cited military officials on Monday as saying that President Donald Trump was planning further downsizing of his country’s military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan just before leaving the White House.



MP Musanna Amin, a member of the foreign affairs committee of the parliament, said in an interview that any withdrawal of the US troops should be assessed based on the current situation of the host country.



“Any possible withdrawal should be planned in a way that it would not create any [security] vacuum, because Iraq is already struggling in a number of regional tensions,” the lawmaker said.