Iraqi PM Says Determined to Hold Snap Elections as Scheduled

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhihim on Monday renewed a promise to hold the early general elections in his country in mid-2021.



During the first regular meeting with the members of the recently established “Council of Entities”, Kadhimi said he is determined to hold the election in June 2021 as part of his cabinet’s agenda.



However, he accused some parties of creating obstacles to the scheduled election. He did not mention any political factions or individuals.



The premier also reminded that Iraq is now facing enormous challenges, and his cabinet is working hard to address the difficulties.