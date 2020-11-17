Iraqi Delegation in Erbil to Discuss Implementation of Sinjar Agreement

A delegation from the federal government of Iraq arrived in Erbil on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the Erbil-Baghdad deal on normalization of the situation in Sinjar.



The Iraqi delegation, led by security council advisor, is meeting with Kurdistan Region’s Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.



Erbil and Baghdad announced the landmark agreement of Sinjar last month which is hoped to help improve stability and security of the region to facilitate the safely return of hundreds of thousands of Yezidi IDPs.



The agreement has made it clear that the administration and security affairs of Sinjar should be in the hands of the legitimate government institutions, and that no militias or illegal armed groups are welcome in the region.