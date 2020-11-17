Kurdish Official Wins Polish Prize of Sérgio Vieira de Mello for Saving Thousands of Yezidis

Qaidi is among the people who have restlessly worked to find and rescue the thousands of Yezidi men, women, and children whom ISIS abducted in 2014.



With the full support of the Kurdistan government, Qaidi has so far saved thousands of people from his religious minority group, and continues to support the victims of ISIS to return to the community and resume a normal life.



The official award presentation ceremony will be held on 10 December 2020 during the Online Gala streamed live on Zoom. The Gala will be followed by a panel discussion with recipients of the prize, organised in cooperation with the New Diplomacy Foundation.