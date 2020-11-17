-Pompeo visits Turkey during his 7-nation tour



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Turkey as part of its seven-nation tour, a report said on Monday.



The US top diplomat had said earlier that he would visit France and then head towards Turkey, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Georgia.



"The conversations will differ obviously in each country, [with] many different things to cover, but I am sure many of them will focus on this administration's historic efforts to forge peace and cooperation throughout the Middle East," he said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.



"Following Paris, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Istanbul, Turkey to meet with His All Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region, and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world," said a State Department statement.