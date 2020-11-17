Iraqi PM Orders Closure of Unofficial Border Crossings

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered the closure of all unofficial border crossings so as to reduce illegal trade and boost the country's economy, a statement said.

Iraqi Board of Border Crossings as saying that PM Kadhimi had ordered the Joint Operations Command to close all unofficial border crossings to prevent illegal trade and harm the country's economy.



Kadhimi's office explained in a statement that the Iraqi premier met with the members of the newly established "Council of Entities not associated with ministries and other independent bodies", which held its first regular session on Monday.



According to the report, the Iraqi prime minister has also emphasized on the presence of employees from the intelligence service at the border crossings to monitor the trade movements.