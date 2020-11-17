Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Iran reports record 13,352 new daily coronavirus cases

New coronavirus infections in Iran have risen by 13,352 in the past 24 hours, a daily record, taking the cumulative total to 788,473, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that a near-record 482 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 42,461.
