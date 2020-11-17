Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq
Tuesday، 17 November 2020 02:51 PM

Iran says U.S. move against it would face 'crushing' response

Any U.S. attack on Iran would face a “crushing” response, an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday, following reports U.S. President Donald Trump asked for options for a strike on Iran’s main nuclear site last week but decided against doing so.


“Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said, in remarks streamed on an official government website.


Citing a U.S. official, Reuters reported on Monday that Trump, with two months left in office, conferred with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant - but was dissuaded by them from that option.

 

One of the advisers named in the report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is on Wednesday due to visit Israel, which has long hinted at possible military action against its arch-enemy Iran.


“If I were the Iranians, I would not feel at ease” after the report, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said, adding that he was not aware of the Oval Office deliberations last Thursday.


“It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly dash toward high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are liable to encounter the military might of the United States - and also, perhaps, of other countries,” Steinitz told Israel’s Army Radio.

 

Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful needs. Rabiei accused Israel of “psychological warfare” against Iran.


“I personally don’t foresee that it’s probable that they (the United States) would want to cause insecurity in the world and the region,” Rabiei said.

