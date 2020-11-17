Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions

Since defeating ISIS terrorist group in 2017, Iraq has sentenced hundreds of citizens to death for their alleged affiliation to the militant group. Rights groups accuse Iraq's judiciary of carrying out rushed trials.

Iraqi authorities on Monday hanged 21 convicted terrorists and murderers at the notorious Nasiriyah prison in the country's south, according to an interior ministry statement.The men had been convicted under a 2005 counter terrorism law, which carries the death penalty. Authorities did not give details about specific crimes, but the interior ministry statement said some of those executed were involved in two suicide attacks that killed dozens of people in the northern town of Tal Afar.Since declaring victory over the ISIS militant group in 2017, Iraq has put hundreds of suspected jihadists on trial and carried out several mass executions.ISIS captured a third of Iraq in 2014, but a US-backed military campaign largely defeated the group in both Iraq and neighboring Syria over the following three years.