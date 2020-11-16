Iranian Border Guards Fire at Kurdish Porters, Injure One: Monitor

Iranian border guards on Sunday evening fired at a group of Kurdish porters on the border between the Iranian Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Region, injuring at least one.



The incident took place outside Banah, Kurdistan province, northwest of Iran, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.



The monitoring group identified the injured as Najmah Moradi, from Quliawa village of Baneh. “He is now transferred to a hospital for treatment,” the report said.



According to Hengaw, at least 15 Kurdish porters were killed or injured over the past 30 days.