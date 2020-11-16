Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 16 November 2020
Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests
Monday، 16 November 2020 05:09 PM

Iraq and Iran Plan to Boost Military Cooperation

Baghdad and Tehran are planning to strengthen their military cooperations in the near future, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said.

The official made the remark on the sideline of the visit of a high-ranking delegation of Iraqi military commanders, led by Defense Minister Juma Inad Saadoun, to Tehran.

He argued that closer cooperation between Iraq and Iran would lead to a greater stability in both countries.

“So far, we have had and will have various discussions in all fields. The two countries have also prepared a document that is in the final stages and will be signed in the near future,” Bagheri said on Sunday, reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Iranian Ministry of Defense has provided the military equipment that Iraq needed, announced Bagheri, noting that Tehran agreed with Baghdad to expand the advisory operations based on the needs in the region.
