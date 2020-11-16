ISIS Attacks Iraqi Shia Militias in Diyala, Injures Three

ISIS militants on Sunday night attacked a unit of the Shia militias of IMIS in Diyala province and left at least three fighters injured.



Diyala Police spokesperson Nihad Mohammed said that the attack was carried out on a IMIS position in Uzeim plains, near Tuz Khurmatu.



“The ISIS militants managed to escape after the attack,” Mohammed added, indicating that there were no casualties among the jihadists.



The confrontation has also caused some damages to the agricultural lands and equipments in the region, according to the police spokesperson.