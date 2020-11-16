KRG Meeting with Parliament Postponed

The meeting between Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Parliament of Kurdistan has been postponed, the legislature said on Monday.



The meeting was previously scheduled for Tuesday to allow government officials and lawmakers discuss the passage of Funding Deficit Law by Baghdad last week which adversely affects the financial relations between the federal and regional governments.



The parliament presidency has confirmed the postponement without elaborating on the reasons and revealing the new timetable.



Hemin Hawrami, the deputy speaker of the Kurdistan parliament, later told reporters that the KRG team has asked for more time to prepare a more detailed report on the current financial hardship.