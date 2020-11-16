KRG Delegation to Visit Baghdad and Discuss Budgetary Disputes

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Baghdad to discuss a solution to the budgetary disputes in the aftermath of Iraqi parliament’s passage of the Funding Deficit Law, KRG Spokesperson Jotiar Adel said.



The official, however, did not reveal the timetable of the visit, but it is expected to fall after a session between the KRG and Parliament that is expected to take place in the upcoming days to discuss the same issue.



Adel also welcomed the statement by his Iraqi counterpart who said on Sunday that the Iraqi government and KRG have an agreement which is still valid, and Baghdad would fulfill its responsibility of sending 320 billion Iraq Dinar to Erbil monthly until the 2021 budget law is passed.