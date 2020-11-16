Kurdistan: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 90,000

Despite a slight decrease in the daily infection numbers over the past few days, the Kurdistan Region said on Monday that total COVID-19 cases have already exceeded 90,000.



Out of 6,291 laboratory tests within he past 24 hours, 659 came out positive, health ministry said in a report, revealing that the highest infection rate was recorded in Erbil with 223 cases.



It also confirmed 23 fatalities over the past day, which brings the overall death toll to 2,866.



As of November 16, nearly 32,000 active cases remain under treatment across the Kurdistan Region, whereas over 55,000 have recovered.