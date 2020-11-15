US threatens actions against Iran on protests anniversary

The US on Sunday threatened further action against Iran’s “agents of repression” in a statement to mark the anniversary of anti-government protests.



On Nov. 15, 2019 Iranian demonstrators took to streets to complain about a rise in fuel prices. The protests swept through nearly 200 cities across Iran before a brutal government crackdown, often using live ammunition, killed hundreds of people.



Speaking ahead of a visit to the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the protesters as “brave” and accused the regime of “squandering its people’s wealth on terrorism abroad and oppression at home.”