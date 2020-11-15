Iraq registers about 50 COVID-19 Cases

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 50 other people across Iraq within the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.



At least 2,237 new infections, as well as, 2,813 recoveries of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, while 47 other individuals lost their lives, the ministry said in a statement.



The new reports raised the coronavirus tally to 519,152, out of which at least 447,039 patients have recovered while 11,670 others died.