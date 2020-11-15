Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 16 November 2020
Sunday، 15 November 2020 08:29 PM

Police Discovers and Destroys Five IS Hideouts in Kirkuk

Iraqi federal police on Sunday carried out a mop-up operation in south of Kirkuk where they discovered and destroyed five ISIS hideouts.

Federal Police Department said in a press release that the operation, supported by drones, was carried out around Mount Dolan of Daquq, south of Kirkuk.

The hideouts and two carriages were destroyed after searching the premises and finding no military hardwares.
