Kirkuk: IS Militant Killed while Planting a Bomb

Kirkuk: ISIS Iraqi security forces on Sunday killed a militant of the ISIS while he was planting an improvised explosive device.



A spokesperson for Kirkuk Police Department said that two ISIS jihadist were spotted on the road between Kirkuk and Tikrit, where they were preparing a bomb to go off.



Security forces killed one of them and the second was wounded and captured.



A day earlier, Iraqi police forces suffered two fatalities and four injured during a fierce clash in west of Kirkuk.



Militant Killed while Planting a Bomb



