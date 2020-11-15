Kirkuk: IS Militant Killed while Planting a Bomb

Kirkuk: ISIS Iraqi security forces on Sunday killed a militant of the ISIS while he was planting an improvised explosive device.
A spokesperson for Kirkuk Police Department said that two ISIS jihadist were spotted on the road between Kirkuk and Tikrit, where they were preparing a bomb to go off.
Security forces killed one of them and the second was wounded and captured.
A day earlier, Iraqi police forces suffered two fatalities and four injured during a fierce clash in west of Kirkuk.
Militant Killed while Planting a Bomb
A spokesperson for Kirkuk Police Department said that two ISIS jihadist were spotted on the road between Kirkuk and Tikrit, where they were preparing a bomb to go off.
Security forces killed one of them and the second was wounded and captured.
A day earlier, Iraqi police forces suffered two fatalities and four injured during a fierce clash in west of Kirkuk.
Militant Killed while Planting a Bomb