Kurdistan Reports 571 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Fatalities

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry on Sunday reported 571 new COVID-19 cases while confirming that 28 patients died in the past 24 hours.



The new cases bring the infection tally up to 89,600, according to a detailed report published by the ministry.



The overall death toll related to the infectious disease now stands at 2,843, with the highest fatality rate being recorded in Sulaymaniyah province.



As of 15 November, there are 31,475 active cases across the region, while over 55,000 people have already recovered and been discharged from the hospital.