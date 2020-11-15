Landmine Kills Civilian in Syria's Aleppo

A landmine explosion on Saturday left one civilian killed in Syria's Aleppo countryside, a monitor said.



The landmine blast, in the meantime, resulted in the wounding of three other civilians who were in a vehicle in Manyan village on the western outskirts of Aleppo, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



Earlier on November 8, at least one civilian was killed and four others were injured in a similar explosion "while they were harvesting olives in farmlands in Qasr Al-Mkharam area in the northern countryside of Hama," SOHR added.



According to the Britain-based monitoring group, at least 375 people, including 71 women and 111 children, have so far been killed as a result of landmine, IED explosions, as well as, the collapse of cracked residential buildings in various areas in Syria since January, 2019.