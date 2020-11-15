Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 November 2020
Breaking
Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 15 November 2020 04:45 PM

Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 12,543

iran
New coronavirus infections in Iran have risen by 12,543 in the past 24 hours, a record high, taking the cumulative total to 762,068, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 459 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 41,493.
Related Stories
Read
philippines typhoon

Philippines' typhoon deaths rise as worst floods in 45 years hit north 15 November 2020 05:11 PM

libya

UN-led Libya talks enter final day 15 November 2020 05:03 PM

bosporus

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait 15 November 2020 04:54 PM

Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia cedes disputed land to Azerbaijan in Karabakh peace deal 15 November 2020 11:29 AM

AP20319415244820-e1605384691733-640x400

Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara necropolis 14 November 2020 11:42 PM

AP20319415244820-e1605384691733-640x400

Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara necropolis 14 November 2020 11:37 PM

download

Killed Al-Qaeda No. 2 was planning attacks on Israelis 14 November 2020 11:31 PM

Qaeda

Al Qaeda’s no. 2 accused in US embassy attacks killed in Iran 14 November 2020 11:13 PM

Comments