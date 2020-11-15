Halbousi, Hickey stress importance of supporting Iraqi economy

Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi and British Ambassador Stephen Hickey stressed the importance of coordinating efforts with international organizations to support the Iraqi economy.



Halbousi's media office said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Halbousi received the British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, and the latest developments in Iraq and the region."



The statement added, "The meeting discussed the economic crisis in the country and the importance of coordinating efforts with international organizations to support the Iraqi economy, the file of the displaced and the voluntary return to their homes, and the efforts of the international community to expedite the end of this file, as well as a number of issues of common concern."



