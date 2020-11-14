Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 November 2020
Saturday، 14 November 2020 11:42 PM

Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara necropolis

Egyptian antiquities officials announce the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis south of Cairo.

Colorful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago are displayed in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara.

Archaeologists opened a coffin with a well-preserved mummy wrapped in cloth inside. They also carried out X‐raying visualizing the structures of the ancient mummy, showing how the body had been preserved.

