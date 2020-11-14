Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 15 November 2020
Breaking
Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 14 November 2020 11:31 PM

Killed Al-Qaeda No. 2 was planning attacks on Israelis

download

The Al-Qaeda No. 2 reportedly shot dead by Israeli agents in Tehran in August was planning attacks on Israeli and Jewish Diaspora targets when he was killed, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported Saturday night.


Earlier Saturday, The New York Times reported that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed by Israeli agents at the behest of the US on August 7. Iran denied the Times story, claiming it was “made up information.”

“Abu Muhammad al-Masri had recently begun planning attacks against Israelis and Jewish targets in the world,” the Israeli TV report said, quoting unnamed Western intelligence sources.

Related Stories
Read
AP20319415244820-e1605384691733-640x400

Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara necropolis 14 November 2020 11:42 PM

AP20319415244820-e1605384691733-640x400

Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara necropolis 14 November 2020 11:37 PM

Qaeda

Al Qaeda’s no. 2 accused in US embassy attacks killed in Iran 14 November 2020 11:13 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo arrives in France on 7-nation tour of Europe, Mideast 14 November 2020 03:29 PM

Corona

More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally 14 November 2020 03:20 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Ukraine says Iran dragging its feet in plane crash investigation 14 November 2020 11:51 AM

1

US threat to shutter Baghdad embassy 'ongoing,' says Syria envoy 13 November 2020 09:09 PM

uae_0

UAE’s FM and Abrams Discuss Iran, Syria and Iraq 13 November 2020 08:57 PM

Comments