COVID-19: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Cases in over 40 Days

Kurdistan Region on Saturday reported 573 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily infection rate in over 40 days.



KRG’s health ministry said in a report that 260 people in Duhok, 161 in Erbil, 102 in Sulaymaniyah, 30 in Garmiyan, 14 in Halabja, and six in Raparrin had test positive within the past 24 hours.



A total of 398 patients had also recovered within the same period, the ministry added.



The latest updates bring the total number of COVID-19 infections across the Kurdistan Region up to 89,029, from which 54,856 have so far fully recovered.



The ministry has also confirmed 27 more fatalities, which raised the overall death toll to 2,815.



As of November 14, there remain over 31,000 active cases in the Kurdistan Region.