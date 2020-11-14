Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Breaking
Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace Saudi king urges 'firm stance' against Iran French air strike killed 3 terrorists north of Iraq Activists urge UN to impose tougher sanctions on Iran Iran's response over undeclared site 'not credible': UN nuclear agency Saudi Cabinet backs efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan registers 765 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths: ministry Pompeo says he will travel to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel this week Iranian security forces increase repression in fear of protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 14 November 2020 06:01 PM

COVID-19: Kurdistan Records Lowest Daily Cases in over 40 Days

1
Kurdistan Region on Saturday reported 573 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily infection rate in over 40 days.

KRG’s health ministry said in a report that 260 people in Duhok, 161 in Erbil, 102 in Sulaymaniyah, 30 in Garmiyan, 14 in Halabja, and six in Raparrin had test positive within the past 24 hours.

A total of 398 patients had also recovered within the same period, the ministry added.

The latest updates bring the total number of COVID-19 infections across the Kurdistan Region up to 89,029, from which 54,856 have so far fully recovered.

The ministry has also confirmed 27 more fatalities, which raised the overall death toll to 2,815.

As of November 14, there remain over 31,000 active cases in the Kurdistan Region.
Related Stories
Read
1

Sheikh Ali Baba Sheikh Appointed as New Yezidi Spiritual Leader 14 November 2020 05:58 PM

1

ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen, Injures Four near Hawija 14 November 2020 05:52 PM

1

Kurdistan Presidency, Parliament, Government, Political Factions to Discuss Recent Developments in Baghdad on Sunday 14 November 2020 05:49 PM

q

Kurdistan’s Share of Federal Revenues not Privilege, But a Right: PM Barzani 14 November 2020 05:45 PM

qqqq

Kurdish Diaspora Center Denounces Threats Posed to Kurdistan by PKK 14 November 2020 05:39 PM

a

Kurdistan: Nearly 30 Other People Die from COVID-19 13 November 2020 08:35 PM

1

Passing of Deficit Law "Dangerous Precedent": Iraqi Presidency 13 November 2020 08:33 PM

111111

Tuz Khurmatu: IMIS Clashes with ISIS Militants 13 November 2020 08:30 PM

Comments