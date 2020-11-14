Sheikh Ali Baba Sheikh Appointed as New Yezidi Spiritual Leader

The Yezidi Religious Council on Saturday appointed a new religious leader for the minority group.



Sheikh Ali Baba Sheikh is now the highest religious leader of Yezidis in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world.



The appointment comes after former religious leader Baba Sheikh Khurto Hajji Ismail died last month at the age of 87.



The former spiritual leader was hospitalized in Erbil after experiencing health complications. He was considered a major figure among the religious minority who was respected by all.