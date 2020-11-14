Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Saturday، 14 November 2020 05:52 PM

ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen, Injures Four near Hawija

 At least two Iraqi policemen were killed and four others were injured in the latest ISIS attack in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk.

Ahmed Khurshid, a member of the security committee at Hawija Mayoral Council, said that the attack targeted a police unit on Friday night in the village of Hamdaniyah, near Riyad, west of Kirkuk.

There were reports of fierce fire exchange between the ISIS militants and police forces, he said, adding that four policemen were receiving treatment at the hospital after suffering injuries.

There were no reports of ISIS casualties.

