Friday, 13 November 2020
Friday، 13 November 2020 09:09 PM

US threat to shutter Baghdad embassy 'ongoing,' says Syria envoy

The US State Department could close the US Embassy in Baghdad if Iraq’s government does not put a stop to militia attacks on foreign forces in the country, the outgoing US envoy for Syria said Thursday.

“That’s an ongoing issue,” former Syria envoy James Jeffrey. “It was not a bogus threat, it’s very serious.”

 

In September that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned top Iraqi leaders in a letter that the United States would shutter its embassy in Baghdad if the Iraqi government did not put a stop to militia attacks on US personnel.

The threat spurred a series of meetings in Iraq’s government in an effort to rein in the IMIS.


