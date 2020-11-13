Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 13 November 2020
Friday، 13 November 2020 08:57 PM

UAE’s FM and Abrams Discuss Iran, Syria and Iraq

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with Elliott Abrams, the US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, which was held at the ministry’s headquarters, reviewed strategic relations between the UAE and the US along with ways to further boost cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

 

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including Iran, Syria and Iraq, in addition to developments in Venezuela, WAM said.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the US official's visit, stressing the historic and strategic relations the two nations enjoy and their interest in developing them, the news agency added.

