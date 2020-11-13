Kurdistan: Nearly 30 Other People Die from COVID-19

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Friday that nearly 30 other people had lost their lives due to the coronavirus within the past 24 hours.



According to a statement by the Health Ministry, at least 28 individuals died from COVID-19 on Friday, raising the death toll to 2,788.



Meanwhile, 686 new infections were detected, with which the coronavirus tally reached 88,456, with 54,458 recoveries confirmed since early March.