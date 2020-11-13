Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 13 November 2020
Friday، 13 November 2020 08:30 PM

Tuz Khurmatu: IMIS Clashes with ISIS Militants

Clashes were reported between the pro-Iranian IMIS militias and the ISIS jihadists in Tuz Khurmatu on Wednesday night, a spokesperson confirmed.

Ali Hashim, a spokesperson for the IMIS in Tuz Khurmatu, pointed out that the militiamen caught a number of ISIS militants in Chardakh village where they were attempting to plant bombs.

Soon after, he noted, clashes erupted between the two sides, which resulted in the wounding of a militiaman.

"The militants of ISIS escaped to an unknown area after the clash," the spokesperson concluded.
