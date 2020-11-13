Tuz Khurmatu: IMIS Clashes with ISIS Militants

Clashes were reported between the pro-Iranian IMIS militias and the ISIS jihadists in Tuz Khurmatu on Wednesday night, a spokesperson confirmed.



Ali Hashim, a spokesperson for the IMIS in Tuz Khurmatu, pointed out that the militiamen caught a number of ISIS militants in Chardakh village where they were attempting to plant bombs.



Soon after, he noted, clashes erupted between the two sides, which resulted in the wounding of a militiaman.



"The militants of ISIS escaped to an unknown area after the clash," the spokesperson concluded.

Copy Related Stories IED Blast Kills Two Security Personnel near Tuz Khurmatu