SMC: Katyusha missile of ISIS found in Saqlawia district

The Security Media Cell announced Thursday that it had found an old Katyusha missile left over from ISIS terrorist gangs in Saqlawia district.



The cell stated, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "according to accurate intelligence information, a force leading the Al-Anbar operations managed to find an old Katyusha missile left over from ISIS terrorist gangs in Al-Boushajl area affiliated to Saqlawia district."

The statement indicated that "the missile was lifted and destroyed locally without any incident."