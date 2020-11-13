Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 13 November 2020
Friday، 13 November 2020 06:41 PM

Halbousi, Australian ambassador discuss providing support for IDPs

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed today, Thursday, with Australian Ambassador Joan Lundis providing support for the voluntary return of the displaced.


The media office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi received Australian Ambassador to Iraq, Joan Lundis, on the occasion of the end of her duties."


The statement added, "Lundice presented her greetings and thanks to Al-Halbousi, expressing her wishes for prosperity and stability for Iraq, and for continued coordination and cooperation between the two countries in accordance with mutual interests."

