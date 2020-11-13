461 more Iranians die of Covid-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 461 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 40,582.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 11,737 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 738,322.

So far, she added, 546,642 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,630 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,424,479 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.