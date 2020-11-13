Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 13 November 2020
Friday، 13 November 2020 03:29 PM

Iran considering total lockdown in Tehran

coronavirus iran

Iran, battling a third wave of the coronavirus, is considering imposing a two-week total lockdown in the capital, state media reported, as its death toll from the disease rose by 461 to 40,582 on Friday.


Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that Iran, the Middle East country worst hit by Covid-19, had identified 11,737 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 738,322.


Iranian media said discussions were underway among government and health officials to impose a two-week total lockdown in Tehran, which could be announced as early as Saturday.

