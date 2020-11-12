Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace

Arab Coalition said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone targeting Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni airspace.



In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, the coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said: “The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed in Yemeni airspace on Thursday evening a bomb-laden drone launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom.”



The coalition forces destroyed an explosive-laden drone early on Thursday and its naval forces destroyed two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea launched by the Houthi militia on Wednesday.



The Houthi militia has stepped up cross-border drone attacks recently in blatant defiance of the international humanitarian law and its customary rules.