Thursday, 12 November 2020
Thursday، 12 November 2020 07:53 PM

Iraqi PM, Bahrain's Crown Prince discuss bilateral relations

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi discussed, today, Thursday, with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, bilateral relations between the two countries.


The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “Al-Kadhimi made a phone callwith the Crown Prince of the State of Bahrain, the Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and offered his condolences and sympathy for the death of the former Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman.”


Al-Kadhimi stressed, during the call, the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the Iraqi government’s aspiration to strengthen and develop ways of cooperation between Baghdad and Manama in various fields.

