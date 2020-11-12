Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 12 November 2020
Thursday، 12 November 2020 07:00 PM

Iran death toll exceeds 40,000

Iran on Thursday passed the grim milestone of 40,000 coronavirus deaths, with the latest 10,000 added in less than a month, as the country struggles to contain its most widespread wave of infection yet.

The Iranian health ministry announced 457 new fatalities on Thursday, along with 117,517 new infections, pushing the total case count past 726,000, although officials have warned that's a significant undercount.


The death toll has soared in recent weeks, shattering records in the nation that for months has suffered the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

